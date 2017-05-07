Cheryl Burke is Still Celebrating Her Birthday Week With “Special People”

Cheryl Burke continues to celebrate her birthday, hanging out with some of her best friends.

This Saturday, the 33-year-old American dancer, model and TV host shared a bunch of snapshots from her birthday gatherings which also included a picture of herself getting ready to blow out the candles on her cute cake.

“Special week with special people,” Burke wrote in the caption of her Instagram photos referring to her best buds.

The Dancing with the Stars celebrity celebrated her May 3 birthday earlier during the week with Leah Remini and Matthew Lawrence. She continued the party until Friday night.

She has recently stepped in for Abby Lee Miller for the remainder of Dance Moms’ seventh season after Miller’s abrupt exit from the Lifetime show.

The dancer confessed that her experience so far has been an amazing one.

“I am very excited to work with the kids,” Burke said. “I have seen the show, yes. Of course I have!”

“Honestly, this is a great change for me,” she added. “I’m teaching very, very talented kids and very passionate mothers. It’s kind of a full circle [moment] because I was that kid and I had that type of mom that was very passionate about my career and very supportive.”

Burke also teased a secret project that was in the works for a while, and she shared an Instagram video where she wears a black see-through dress staying in front of a green screen.

Cheryl Burke is best known for being one of the professional dancers on ABC’s Dancing with the Starts where she was the first female professional ever to win twice and consecutively.

She participated in nineteen seasons, and she came in second on the first season of I Can Do That with Nicole Scherzinger in the first place during the final three-person-super-group performance.