Cher Wants to say Goodbye to Hollywood with one Last Project before Dying

Cher is almost on her death bed and she wants to say goodbye to Hollywood in a way that will save her legacy.

Despite the fact that she is dealing with a horrible virus, the 70 year old diva is investing all of her money in a movie project, say sources.

She believes that the film and one last tour will be her final bow to showbiz.

However, her friends are worried for her.

“Cher is on her last legs — and she’s said to have lost her vast fortune, which at one time was pegged at a whopping $305 million,” says an insider.

“But she’s getting off her deathbed to do one last movie and tour!”

“And it could kill her!”

The Hollywood icon will produce and star in the Lifetime movie Flint about the water crisis in the Michigan City. She will play a woman affected by the tainted city water.

“Cher has lost millions on bad investments, and she’s fighting back furiously — but it may be too little, too late!” explained the insider.

“Her medical bills have mounted over the years, and I’ve heard she may not have enough money to cover her own funeral! It’s really sad.”

Furthermore, “years of loans to family and friends have gone unpaid, and lavish living expenses and the astronomical cost of experimental medical treatments have taken a severe toll on her finances.”

Even worse, the star believes she was conned into investing all of her life’s savings.

Last June, Cher sued Sail Venture Partners, accusing the financial firm of defrauding her out of $800,000 after she invested more than $1 million in what she called “risky and unsound” investments.

“Despite her fragile physical state, Cher is going back on the road in a last-ditch attempt to beef up her bottom line!” shared a source.

Cher has been struggling with health issues related to the Epstein-Barr virus since the 1980s.

The virus left the singer bedridden for months and fighting depression, while attacking her heart and kidneys.