Cher Sued for Millions – Bankruptcy or Even Death Awaits Her

Cher has been sued for millions of dollars and the lawsuit might just push her into bankruptcy or worse!

Advertisement

According to an insider, “Cher is on her last legs. This could be the final straw for her.”

As fans already know, the 70 year old superstar was forced to abandon her 2014 tour because of health reasons and now she is also being sued for $5 million by an artist claiming Cher profited off his work.

Graphic designer Moshik Nadav, accused the singer as well as Warner Bros. Records of stealing his typeface, called “Paris,” that he created and trademarked in 2011, and used for clients as Vogue and Estee Lauder.

According to the court filing, “This unique work won international accolades from both critics and peers and many customers associate the ‘Paris’ typeface to be a cornerstone of Nadav’s business, branding and advertising.”

Cher’s 2013 album, Closer to the Truth features two logos that look almost identical to Nadav’s trademarked typeface.

Nadav’s logos used to promote the successful album brought Cher millions of dollars.

The lawsuit couldn’t have come at a worse time for the singer who is already in an economical strait.

“Cher’s lost her vast fortune, which at one time had been pegged at a whopping $305 million,” claimed a source close to the superstar, last year.

“She’s lost millions on bad investments, and she’s fighting back furiously. But it may be too little, too late!”

“Her medical bills have mounted over the years, and I’ve heard her financial situation has gotten so bad she may not have enough to cover her own funeral! It’s really sad.”

Cher has also been emotionally drained because of her transgender son Chaz’s weight woes. Furthermore her bad relationship with her other son, Elijah Blue Allman has been weighting down on her.

Her fortune kept depleting over the years and last year she even believed that she was scammed into investing her life’s savings.

On June 8, she sued Sail Venture Partners for defrauding her out of $800,000 after she invested more than $1 million in what she called “risky and unsound” investments.

“Cher’s scrambling to replenish her bank account!” stated a source at the time.

Advertisement

“Despite her fragile physical state, she’s going back on the road during the spring and summer in a last-ditch attempt to beef up her bottom line!”