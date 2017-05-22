Cher Rocked The Stage At The 2017 Billboard Music Awards

If there was a possibility to turn back time to re-live Cher’s performance of the smash hits such as Believe and Turn Back Time at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, we would definitely do so. Her performance marked the iconic singer’s first awards show performance in 15 years, and she managed to rock the whole stage with her appearance.

The singer was introduced by super fan Gwen Stefani who called out the 710year-old singer’s trailblazing career, voice, and amazing style.

Gwen also made sure that she thanked the inspiring superstar for teaching all of us how to remain true to ourselves.

Alongside her incredible performance, Cher brought the audience to higher emotions when she received the honorable Icon Award.

She has won three more Billboard Music Awards, and she has been one of the most defining voices in music for more than five decades.

She made sure to give thanks to her mother who was the woman who told her for the very first time that she was a special girl.

“I have wanted to do what I do since I was four years old,” said Cher.

The diva also made a humble confession, “I think luck has so much to do with my success. I think it was a little bit of luck and something else thrown in that had a little bit to do with my success.”

A while ago Cher told E! News that she was honored to receive the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Icon Award and to take the stage to celebrate her tremendous love for music with all her fans.

She also stated that seeing so many influential artists especially female ones emerging and taking their place in history throughout the years has been the most amazing thing for her.

She confessed that she is truly honored to be amongst the previous Icon Award winners and to be able to celebrate this achievement by singing Believe on the show.

The CEO of Dick Clark productions, Allen Shapiro said that Cher’s impact on the music industry is a monumental one and there isn’t another like this. He also stated that she managed to inspire audiences and more artists for more than six decades which is the most amazing thing.