Cher Praises Kim Kardashian’s Photo Shoot Tribute: ‘Sister Did Us Both Proud’

Nick Markus Posted On 09/02/2017
cher kimSource: thesun.co.uk

The legend wanted to show her appreciation for Kim Kardashian’s tribute. Cher took to social media to praise the reality TV star for her photo shoot that was inspired by the singer’s famous fashion in the 70s.

After seeing the photos she inspired the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to take for the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Cher wanted to make sure people were aware she approved 100 percent and that is honored to be an inspiration to the fellow Armenian.

On Thursday, a dedicated fan posted a series of side-by-side comparison pictures on social media to which Cher replied: ‘❤️This Pic! Playing with mesh diamond band, Dave gave me two rolls through fingers instead of 🚬😉 My Little Armenian 🌟Sister did us both Proud 🙌🏻.’

Of course, the very next day, Kim Kardashian became aware that the one and only Cher has shut her out and replied on Twitter with ‘I love you!!!’

As those who keep up with the Kardashians definitely know, Kim has always said she was a big fan of Cher and particularly her fashion sense.

During her interview for the same magazine, Kim talked about her inspiration for the shoot, saying that Cher has always had the ‘sickest style’ and that she is simply obsessed with the superstar!

Kim appreciates Cher’s courage to dress ahead of her time – sheer dresses being something people generally deemed too scandalous in the 70s.

What do you think about the two women’s sweet interaction on social media? What about Kim’s copycat photo shoot – did she do Cher justice?

