Chelsea Houska’s Baby Daddy Adam Lind’s Racist And Homophobic Secret Posts Uncovered!

The reality TV star’s shocking racist and homophobic tweets have been revealed! Chelsea Houska’s baby daddy Adam Lind has made offensive comments in the past, and he has even tested positive for drug use, but apparently, his behavior is worse than anyone has ever thought!

Now, court papers have revealed the celebrity’s secret social media posts.

Lind’s second baby mama Taylor Halbur has asked the court to suspend his time with their daughter Paislee as soon as possible!

She brought evidence of his troubling behavior in her January 2017 filing, providing the court with a series of drug and alcohol-related comments from his social media platforms.

One meme shared by Lind talked about cocaine kicking in while a Facebook status talked about his late night drinking.

But as if his drug and drinking related posts were not bad enough for a father, Lind also used racist and homophobic slurs in his posts.

‘I was skinny and fat? You stupid n****r all you are gonna do is run your mouth… you won’t show… stay behind your phone where you’re safe. Any u f*gs wanna swing over to my garage tonight?’ Lind wrote.

Besides, his friends even posted a meme about rape with the caption: Don’t mind me if I do!

As fans of Teen Mom may already be aware, the man tested positive for meth during a routine drug test that was part of his custody war with Halbur this year.

Even a few years back the woman claimed he was dangerous and does not want him around children.

She shockingly revealed that when they were living together, Lind killed two of her puppies!

Halbur then added that in another relationship Lind might have also killed that person’s dog, stating that someone who can hurt a dog can also hurt a child.

What do you think of Lind’s offensive social media posts and overall behavior? Should he be allowed to see his children anymore?