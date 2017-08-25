Chelsea Houska Wants Another Baby ASAP!

The reality TV star opened up about having more children with her husband, Cole. Teen Mom celeb Chelsea Houska could be the next one on the show to welcome a baby.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode, Chelsea Houska and her hubby Cole DeBoer are shown taking a picture to mark son Watson turning 4 months old and talking about whether or not they will have more children.

‘How good would this blanket look if there were like two more babies on there,’ the man stated.

‘Do you think by this time next year we’ll be having another one?’ Houska also wondered.

Cole answered that as soon as she’s ready to have more kids, he is totally fine with it.

His wife then made it sound like she is ready right now and they both pretty much agreed that it’s a very good idea.

As fans of the hit show undoubtedly remember, their son Watson Cole was welcomed at the beginning of this year.

Aside from the newborn, she is also a mother to 7-year-old daughter Aubree with former boyfriend, Adam Lind.

When Houska tied the knot with DeBoer, she was already pregnant.

The small ceremony was attended only by close friends and immediate family on October 1, 2016.

Because of that, the happy couple is planning to have a bigger ceremony before the end of the year.

The celeb would be the latest star of Teen Mom to welcome a new baby if she decided to get pregnant soon.

In January, co-star Jenelle Evans had her daughter Ensley.

In July, it was Briana DeJesus’ turn to welcome another daughter.

Finally, a month later, Kailyn Lowry had her third son.

Advertisement

So you think Chelsea Houska should have another child?