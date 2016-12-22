Chelsea Houska is Afraid to Leave Her Daughter around Ex Adam Lind

Chelsea Houska’s ex Adam Lind is allowed to spend time with their 7 year old daughter Aubree as long as he’s supervised but the mother is still anxious to have him around the little girl.

“His visits are still supervised by his parents so that gives me peace of mind,” she shared. “But it’s scary. I don’t know if he makes the best choices. It definitely is scary as a mom.”

As fans of the show probably already know, Lind’s friend, Justin Anderson, who was on the show multiple times, was arrested in March 2012 for two counts of simple assault which were dismissed in August of that same year.

According to sources close to the former couple, Adam Lind has been absent from his bi-monthly meetings with his daughter and instead has returned to a life of partying and recklessness.

Houska, however, considers herself lucky to be somewhat close to Lind’s second baby mama, Taylor Halbur and through her she is always aware of what is going on in his life.

“I don’t have mutual friends with Adam, I don’t know anything that he does. Taylor has mutual friends so whenever she hears something that might be important for me to know it’s nice because we’re able to communicate and look out for both of the girls.”

We know Lind has been sharing on social media that he is going to fight for more custody rights for his girl but, Houska claims he’s not seriously thinking of doing anything in that regard.

“He doesn’t put any effort or doesn’t make any moves towards that. It hasn’t changed,” she explained.

Now that Houska is waiting for her second child, with husband Cole Deboer, to be born, she hopes to hyphenate her daughter’s name.

“That’s still something I’m super interested in,” she said. “We haven’t looked into anymore because there is a lot going on, but I think some day we will get to that a little further.”