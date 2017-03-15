Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry Slam MTV For Cutting Scenes To Create More Drama!

Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry are not just going to let MTV get away with their evil editing! The Teen Mom stars have recently slammed the network for intentionally cutting scenes to create more drama!

During the latest episode, Chelsea Houska became mad at her mom for asking her seven years old daughter, Aubree if she was excited about finally having Cole DeBoer as her father officially!

Furthermore, the grandma asked the little girl is she calls him “Coley daddy” anymore, at which point Houska immediately exploded, shouting at her mother: “Mom, please stop talking about it! Are you serious? Do you think you’re being funny?”

Although it looked on the show that she was getting super angry over such a small matter, the woman took to Twitter to explain what actually happened.

“Obviously crabby in the scene with my mom BUT they left out the convo before this where she kept talking about Aubs’ dad in front of her,” she tweeted.

“Then I just felt like she was pushing the ‘new dad’ stuff and Aubs was uncomfortable,” the Teen Mom explained.

Furthermore, Kailyn Lowry also accused MTV of faking scenes on the show!

Lowry called out MTV when her six years old son, Isaac looked upset to be separated from his half-brother, three years old Lincoln, who was to go to his father, Javi Marroquin.

“Why are you crying? He’s coming back,” Lowry asked the little boy.

“I really don’t want him to leave,” the child answered.

The sad boy broke fans’ hearts and shocked them! Lowry has been slammed before for divorcing Marroquin, but the woman revealed that it was not just one over-night visit of the boy at his father’s.

“They left out the fact that Linc was going to another country too,” she stated.