Chelsea Handler Hits Melania Trump Because She ‘Barely Speaks English’

Chelsea Handler has zero respect for the new president and his family. The controversial comedian is now going after First Lady Melania Trump because she can “barely speak English.” After body-shaming, immigrant-shaming has become a thing in some places. Handler made the comments in a video for Variety where she talked about her participation in the Women’s March at the Sundance Film Festival. The 41-year-old writer was asked if she was interested in having FLOTUS on her Netflix show, “Chelsea.”

Melania Trump is fluent in six languages, something she took from her old modeling days. The mother of one can express herself in English, French, German, Italian, Serbo-Croatian, and Slovene, the official language of her home country. Mrs. Trump moved to the United States in 1996 after working in Italy and France.

She married Donald Trump in 2005 and became a naturalized citizen in 2006. They have one child together, Barron Trump, who is ten years old. Here is the full quote that has been getting a lot of attention from the media: “Melania? To talk about what? She can barely speak English.”

The remarks are not surprising because Handler was a huge Hillary Clinton supporter and has spent months making fun of Melania’s accent on social media. At some point, she even said that a Tim Kaine speech in Spanish was easier to understand than one from the new first lady in English.

The election of Mr. Trump has apparently created a lot of confusion in the belief system of Miss Handler. For example, reproductive rights are her primary concern in a Trump presidency, but she is leaving the Democratic Party to register as an independent because there is too much divisiveness in the country.

Trump won because no one knew how to take him on in an efficient way, and Handler’s new political affiliation proves the point. A lot of Americans do not like the new president, but they can not agree on a set of principles that will create a winning coalition. Plurality plays in Trump’s favor.