Chelsea Handler Admits She’s To Blame For The Ugly Fallout With Jennifer Aniston And She Feels Terrible!

According to a source close to the star, Chelsea Handler is well aware she messed up. It looks like Jennifer Aniston couldn’t care less about her broken friendship with Handler, but the comedian feels horrible about the feud.

The insider dished that after she was banned from Aniston’s circle of celebrity friends, the 42-year-old comedian admitted to some of her remaining pals that she was the one to blame for their bitter split.

In addition, Chelsea has just realized how much she wronged Aniston, seeing that all of their now ex-mutual friends have turned their backs on her following the stars’ fallout.

‘Chelsea knows that she really messed things up with her. And the worst part is that now Jennifer has turned everyone against her.’

As fans of the two women may already be aware, reports have revealed that the Friends actress was shocked and disappointed when she realized Chelsea was spilling secrets about her marriage and talking behind her back.

48-year-old Aniston, was so angry with Handler, she even went so far as to convince her Hollywood publicist to drop her former BFF.

Well, it is good that at least Chelsea has realized her mistake and is willing to change her ways.

But will Jennifer Aniston ever forgive Chelsea and let her back into her exclusive Hollywood Squad?

We assume only time will tell.

Do you believe the two women should talk it out and reconcile or are they better off without one another?