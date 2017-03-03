Chelsea Clinton And Kellyanne Conway Slam Cedric Richmond Over Sexist And Crude Kneeling Joke

Oh, the irony! Kellyanne Conway is angry at Cedric Richmond, who made a comment about her being on her knees – she seemed to have forgotten what Donald Trump told former Celebrity Apprentice contestant, Brande Roderick.

Conway, who was catching flack for her decision to kneel on the Oval Office couch, is now being insulted.

In a recent speech, Democratic politician Richmond made a rude comment about Conway by saying that she looked “familiar” on her knees on the couch.

While talking to the Washington Press Club Foundation Dinner on Wednesday, the congressman for the 2nd District of Louisiana said: “You even mention Kellyanne and the picture of the sofa. And I really want to know, you know, what was going on there because I won’t tell anybody.”

He added: “And you can just explain to me that, that circumstance because she really looked kind of familiar in that position there but – don’t answer.”

A furious Conway took to Twitter to hit back and said the joke was not funny and slammed the so-called feminists who failed to defend her against Richmond.

She tweeted: “So called sisterhood alarmingly silent. Cedric Richmond’s sexist, unfunny joke.”

The Trump spokesperson was wrong, Chelsea Clinton, who loves to mock her, came to her defense today and called the joke despicable.

Bill and Hillary Clinton’s daughter wrote: “Despicable. I hope @KellyannePolls receives the apology she deserves-certainly never thought I’d write that & I mean every word.”

Richmond did not apologize but did release a bizarre statement where he tried to explain what he said.

Many people are wondering, why should Richmond take back his words, when Trump, the current leader of the free world, who is Conway’s boss, said worse.

In 2013, on an episode of Celebrity Apprentice, Brett Michaels explained Trump, that contestant Roderick had fallen to her knees and begged him to keep her on his team.

Trump replied by saying that having her “drop to her knees” would be a “pretty picture.”

Trump is the same man, who claimed that as a celebrity he could grab women by their private parts.