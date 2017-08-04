Check Out Why The Weeknd Wants To Keep An Air Of Mystery About His Personal Life

Could The Weeknd be heading for retirement? It’s almost September, and in the magazine world, this is the time to reveal the biggest covers of this year.

Usually, the Harper’s Bazaar cover has featured female models, singers, and stars.

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Aug 3, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

But this year, the Grammy-winning artist The Weeknd ‘Earned It.’

Posing in all black, the singer is surrounded by A-list models Adriana Lima and Irina Shayk.

Because this is the 2017 Icons issue, the feature, photographed by Brigitte Lacombe, will also showcase stars such as Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott, Candice Swanepoel and Karlie Kloss.

The Weeknd, who is dressed in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, opened up to Harper’s Bazaar giving a simple explanation for his mystique and the future of his career.

He confessed to the magazine that he is not at all in a rush to let people know everything that there is to know about him.

He even gives his identity a sense of mystery through his stage name, as his real name is Abel Tesfaye.

‘Luckily, the only thing the world demands of me is music’ says the musician. ‘I don’t have to give them anything else for the rest of my life.’

PUMAXO || PARALLELS || 8.24 A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Jul 26, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

He has more than 14 million followers on Instagram, and he revealed the magazine that he would consider retiring from his stage name.

‘Kind of like pulling a Ziggy Stardust. Maybe I’ll retire from being The Weeknd.’ He quickly backtracks, giving hope that there’s still more to come: ‘maybe I’ll just give him a break.’ Whatever he decides on doing in the future we wish him all the best!