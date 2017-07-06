Check Out Why Rob Kardashian Could Be Facing Jail Time For Posting Nude Photos Of Blac Chyna

Revenge porn is a crime that’s why! In case you didn’t know, revenge porn was officially deemed a crime back in 2013 which makes Rob Kardashian’s Instagram posts a little more than just mean.

Just in case you missed it, Rob lost it the other day on his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, and he posted nude photos and text conversations accusing her of cheating him among many other things.

But as it turns out, he is guilty of something more, and this is revenge porn which is also referred to as ‘non-consensual photography.’

This means the illegal distribution of sexually explicit photos or videos without the permission from the subject of that particular content.

Rob’s Instagram post was executed as a tool to shame his former partner and the mother of his child, and this could be considered a misdemeanor under California law.

Such a thing is punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000 despite the fact that it appears that the subject of the photo, Blac Chyna, took it herself.

Though the initial law which did pass in 2013 has notably excluded selfies, an amendment in 2014 —Senate Bill 1255 — was issued, which fought to include images considered sexts (or sexually explicit images taken by the subject of the image) as experts at the Cyber Civil Rights Institute have estimated that as much as 80% of revenge porn involved photos taken by the victim.

According to the law, the victim would have known about the images as they were self-taken, but the intent was for them to remain private.

Therefore it is unlawful for the photo to be distributed in public without consent.

Under Penal Code 647(j)(4) PC, if ‘there was an understanding between you and that person that the image would remain private… you know or should know that the distribution of the image will cause the person serious emotional distress,’ and therefore the act of disseminating is unlawful.