Check Out Why Rihanna’s Family Wants Her To Rekindle Romance With Chris Brown

According to a source, Rihanna’s family used to adore Chris Brown like one of their own. They believe that ‘every guy she has brought back has been a poor version of him.’

Will we ever see them getting back together? Although Rihanna is currently dating the Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, her family seems to want her to get back with Chris Brown.

"eyes up here" 💋 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 24, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

It looks like her family is still willing to accept Chris as a part of the family although he once assaulted her.

‘It’s incredible that even after all this time and everything he did to her, many if not most of her family and friends back home are hoping for a fairytale ending between Rihanna and Chris,’ according to a source.

The insider also said that the ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ star is upset by her family’s obsession with the ‘Grass Ain’t Greener’ crooner.

‘Her family adored him like their own, and every guy she’s brought back has been a poor version of him, in their eyes. It gets on her nerves to no end,’ the insider shared, before adding that her family’s demand has ‘driven a wedge between them.’

If this is all true, Rihanna’s family must be pleased about the fact that Chris commented of her recent Instagram snap with eyes emoji.

He was believed to be commenting on the pic because he wanted her to know that he is still into her.

#SoSTONED @manoloblahnikhq Pictured above: "Bajan Princess" A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

‘The eyes emoji comment was him telling her, ‘Okay, I see you doing your thing out there.’ He doesn’t feel like he needs to compete with anyone but himself,’ according to a source.

Advertisement

‘Chris still has feelings for Rihanna. When he commits to a relationship he falls hard, and Rihanna was one of his first real loves,’ the insider said. ‘I wouldn’t say he’s obsessed with her; he feels like she was the one who got away from him.’