FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
chris brown angelina jolie kate middleton yolanda hadid beyonce drake t.i. chrissy teigen kourtney kardashian Lil Scrappy selena gomez kylie jenner jay-z christina el moussa blac chyna george michael brittany furlan bernice burgos justin bieber brad pitt rihanna camilla parker bowles scott disick
Home » Lifestyle

Check Out Why Rihanna’s Family Wants Her To Rekindle Romance With Chris Brown

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/24/2017
0
0


Check Out Why Rihanna's Family Wants Her To Rekindle Romance With Chris BrownSource: radaronline.com

According to a source, Rihanna’s family used to adore Chris Brown like one of their own. They believe that ‘every guy she has brought back has been a poor version of him.’

Will we ever see them getting back together? Although Rihanna is currently dating the Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, her family seems to want her to get back with Chris Brown.

 

"eyes up here" 💋

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

It looks like her family is still willing to accept Chris as a part of the family although he once assaulted her.

‘It’s incredible that even after all this time and everything he did to her, many if not most of her family and friends back home are hoping for a fairytale ending between Rihanna and Chris,’ according to a source.

The insider also said that the ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ star is upset by her family’s obsession with the ‘Grass Ain’t Greener’ crooner.

‘Her family adored him like their own, and every guy she’s brought back has been a poor version of him, in their eyes. It gets on her nerves to no end,’ the insider shared, before adding that her family’s demand has ‘driven a wedge between them.’

If this is all true, Rihanna’s family must be pleased about the fact that Chris commented of her recent Instagram snap with eyes emoji.

He was believed to be commenting on the pic because he wanted her to know that he is still into her.

 

#SoSTONED @manoloblahnikhq Pictured above: "Bajan Princess"

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

‘The eyes emoji comment was him telling her, ‘Okay, I see you doing your thing out there.’ He doesn’t feel like he needs to compete with anyone but himself,’ according to a source.

Advertisement

‘Chris still has feelings for Rihanna. When he commits to a relationship he falls hard, and Rihanna was one of his first real loves,’ the insider said. ‘I wouldn’t say he’s obsessed with her; he feels like she was the one who got away from him.’

Post Views: 0

Read more about chris brown rihanna Hassan Jameel

Advertisement

You may also like
Rihanna Just Bought A Brand New $6.8 Million Mansion!
08/23/2017
Rihanna Wants Drake To Leave Her Alone: ‘She Has Moved On And Wishes He Would Too’
08/23/2017
Drake Tells Rihanna How He Feels With A Pair Of Socks – She Has Moved On With Hassan Jameel
08/22/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *