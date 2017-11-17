Check Out Why Nicki Minaj Couldn’t Be Happier That Wendy Williams Slammed Her Racy ‘Paper’ Magazine Cover

Nicki Minaj is laughing at her critics who have something negative to say about her Paper magazine cover. She wanted to cause a scene, and she managed to do it successfully. Check out how she feels about the comments made by Wendy Williams!

Nicki is not letting her haters get the last word when it comes to her racy Paper magazine cover, which was released on November 15.

‘She is laughing at the people who are getting all bent out of shape over her Paper cover,’ a source just confessed for Hollywood Life.

‘She knows that cover was straight fire, and her haters aren’t going to make her think otherwise.’

Regarding the Wendy subject, ‘Nicki’s happy Wendy is shading her,’ according to the same insider.

‘If no one were talking, then she’d be worried. She wanted to do something iconic, and she did. No one is going to forget this cover.’

Nicki loves how it came out so much, the same insider confessed. ‘Nicki is so proud of this cover. She had so much fun doing the shoot.’

The issue was titled, ‘Break The Internet’ edition, which was fitting. Nicki posed nearly naked, with her breasts on display but her nipples were covered.

‘To Break The Internet you have to have a big idea and an even bigger superstar, and Nicki Minaj is certainly that superstar. The best part is we didn’t get one Nicki, we got three,’ confessed Drew Elliott, Paper’s creative director.

Wendy slammed Nicki during her show on November 16, where she flat out said she did not like her new cover.

Wendy even threw some of Nicki’s enemies into the mix and compared she cover to Kim Kardashian‘s 2014 cover.

‘I get in a Cardi B world, you’ve been here for a moment, and you’re trying to retain your position in rap music and stuff,’ Wendy said.

‘I get it, Remy Ma is on your tail, and Lil Kim is about to do something awful… This cover makes Kim [Kardashian]’s look like a kindergartener. This has gone too far.’

Nicki took to Instagram days after the cover dropped to reveal that her cover became the most liked on the photo-sharing app within 24 hours. This seems to have motivated her, even more, to laugh at her haters!