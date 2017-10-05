Check Out Why Kylie Jenner Is Not Ready To Reveal Pregnancy Selfies

Kylie Jenner has stayed really quiet on social media since the news of her pregnancy broke. Here are the details on why she is not ready yet to post baby bump pictures.

Kylie has almost 100 million Instagram followers and lots of Snapchat fans. But she has been quiet on social media ever since news broke on September 22 alleging she is pregnant with Travis Scott’s child.

‘Kylie is enjoying her private moments away from the spotlight and her break from social media. It has been a struggle for her because with a baby on the way; she has never been happier. However, she is a little insecure with her new body as it is now changing constantly,’ a source said.

‘She has been glowing since she became pregnant, but it is hard for her because she is uncertain as to how her fans will react to pregnant selfies,’ the same insider confessed.

Since the bombshell pregnancy reports surfaced, Kylie’s shared pictures that include ads for her lip kit line, sunglasses collection and some throwback photos showing her flaunting a flat tummy.

She has ditched showing off sexy selfies of herself that helped her get such a huge following.

‘Kylie is now learning how to do things differently considering that she is going to be a mommy and she doesn’t know how to deal with everything just yet. She is not ready to post steamy pregnancy pics, but she feels that she will make a big comeback soon when she is ready. When she does return it will be fantastic, sizzling and she will be an amazing, sexy pregnant woman!’ the insider continues.