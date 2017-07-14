Check Out Why Kris Jenner Wants Kanye West To Run For President Against Donald Trump

The 61-year-old momager wants her family to keep making headlines. She knows how much the press would like it if Kanye runs for president in 2020.

It looks like Kris Jenner is ready to join the Kanye West 2020 campaign team.

Even if the Gold Digger rapper has not talked about running for president in 2020, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had a really special reason for which she supports his plan to run for president against Donald Trump.

Kris wants her family to keep making the headlines, and that’s pretty much it.

According to a source close to the family, it looks like she had felt the heat of Donald Trump taking over the media.

‘Kris has felt the heat of Donald Trump taking over all the headlines that would normally be dominated by her family. With them out of the news cycle they have been accustomed to, it effects their bottom line, and Kris is hoping that someone will get engaged soon or a baby will be announced to get people buzzing again.’

The source continued even further saying that ‘She also hopes Kanye sticks by his 2020 announcement because she knows how much press that would be for them. She is trying to transition into the next phase of her empire, and it is harder than expected, and she is blaming the new President and everyone’s obsession with him.’

Two years ago, Kanye announced that he would be running for president in 2020.

Back in 2015, he said at the Video Music Awards that he plans on teaching his kids to believe in themselves.

He also said that all of this is about new ideas and people with new ideas. It’s about people who still believe in the truth. Then he simply admitted the fact that he was going to run for president in 2020.