Check Out Why Is Cardi B Refusing To Marry Offset And Why She Won’t Get Engaged Anytime Soon

Cardi B and Offset are a lovely couple, but it looks like she is not ready yet to seal their deal. According to a source, the singer is refusing to marry the Migos star, and the reason might come as a surprise.

Everyone was excited to find out that Cardi B and Offset from Migos got engaged and then all of their fans were devastated to learn that this is not true at all.

Work A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:29pm PDT

A source said that the rapper doesn’t have any plans to get married, but this does not mean that she is so crazy about Offset.

‘Honestly, Offset would definitely make Cardi his wife,’ said the insider, making it clear that the Migos rapper isn’t the reason that they aren’t currently engaged.

However, he cares about her and wants to respect her wishes. ‘They have talked about it, but Cardi isn’t ready for all that just yet.’

We can understand this, as Cardi is only 24 years old and she has been in an abusive relationship before.

She turned to stripping to make her own money and to be able to get away from that horrible relationship.

Now she is finally enjoying the freedom of being a successful rapper.

AGAIN I want to thank @csiriano for designing my red carpet and presenting looks!!! I can't thank you enough!! I also have to thank @angelbrinks for my performance look!! I couldn't have shined any fckin brighter!! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Aug 28, 2017 at 9:45pm PDT

‘She is focused on one thing right now, making those dollars and breaking out as a music superstar,’ said the insider.

‘She wants to be as big as Nicki [Minaj]! Until she‘s where she wants professionally, getting engaged will be on the back burner.’

It sounds like Offset will have her back no matter what and she is lucky to have such a guy willing to wait for her to be more comfortable before taking the big step and getting married. You go, girl!