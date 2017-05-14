FREE NEWSLETTER
Check Out What Miley Cyrus Has To Say About Her 2013 Breakup With Liam Hemsworth

Brandon Fitch Posted On 05/14/2017
Check Out What Miley Cyrus Has To Say About Her 2013 Breakup With Liam Hemsworth

According to Miley Cyrus, everything happens for a reason. The 24-year-old singer is now back together with her boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth. She recently opened up about their 2013 breakup during a radio interview on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 in Hollywood last Friday.

“I think, know that everything is happening for the right reason, and I knew that when we weren’t together for the first time,” she said regarding the advice she would now offer to her former self.

“I didn’t know if that was the end of it, or if we’d be back together again, but knew that wherever I was going, I was on the right path.”

She thinks that people who break up and then get back together are doing something awesome because they know that everything is true, but they also need a little time for themselves.

Cyrus said that when you’re by yourself, you get a bit of time to grow up, and this is important because when you grow up with another person you never really get the chance of getting stable as your being.

Now she says that she is very reliable as a person and they’re both really grounded people. She doesn’t think that it’s all about being a half and a half to make a whole.

Her latest single, Malibu, is inspired by Hemsworth and it’s quite a success.

During the interview, she also talked about her decision of ditching weed, and she is now proud of what she has managed to accomplish.

She revealed the fact that along the way lots of people have offered her their help for quitting drugs, but she has always rejected it, as she was sure that she would be able to do things on her own and she succeeded indeed.

She confessed that even if she stopped smoking weed, she definitely remained the life of the party. Way to go, Miley!

