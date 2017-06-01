Check Out What Makes Selena Gomez And The Weeknd’s Relationship Work Perfectly

Selena Gomez is “head over heels” in love with the Weeknd, and their love is, fortunately, mutual. The two of them had appeared to be inseparable ever since their romantic relationship was made public back in January when they were photographed kissing outside a Los Angeles restaurant.

Months of PDA moments followed, and the two of them made their red carpet debut as a new couple at the 2017 Met Gala where Selena whispered ” I Love you” to the Weeknd whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

According to more sources close to her, Selena is deeply in love with him, and their relationship is very different than the one she previously had with Justin Bieber.

Selena and Justin Bieber dated for three years on and off, and then they split in 2014.

“This love is very mature and she is in a different head space now. She has really found who she is and what makes her happy. She loves Abel and he loves her. They have gotten to know each other very well and have learned from their past relationships what they want and don’t want. They both met each other’s families and they all approve,” the insider said.

After Selena and The Weeknd had walked on the red carpet for the first time as a couple at the Met Gala, he posted a photo of the two of them from the event.

Her mother, Mandy Teefey commented on that picture saying that both of them are glowing, smiling and looking healthy and equal love and that she is happy about this.

Both singers are occasionally on tour, and just recently, Selena joined him on one of his trips in the past months.

When the two lovers are not together they text each other, and they stay on FaceTime to keep connected at all times.

Both of them just live to chill and to be a pretty normal couple, and they adore going to the movies, watch TV and order in.

They seem pretty serious, and this seems like the real deal for Selena Gomez at last. We also wish the couple all the best and many years of happiness ahead of them.