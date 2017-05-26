FREE NEWSLETTER
Check Out What Eiza Gonzalez Has To Say About Her Steamy Makeout Session With Liam Hemsworth

Brandon Fitch Posted On 05/26/2017
Check Out What Eiza Gonzalez Has To Say About Her Steamy Makeout Session With Liam Hemsworth

If you don’t know who Eiza Gonzalez is, she is an actress who made her way from telenovelas to Hollywood movies while also gaining star power and success on her own conditions. Sometimes, her private life managed to make the headlines, but now she wants to make one thing clear and that is the fact that she is not going to talk about it.

When she was asked why she refuses to talk about her private life and the whole Liam Hemsworth thing, she said that she does not believe that such a thing is necessary.

She believes that one’s life as a public person is already extremely exposed and she dows not want to expose herself even more. Regarding Liam, she said that “We know each other. It’s people I surround myself with. I don’t know why it’s such a big thing.”

Back in 2013, Eiza was photographed while having a steamy makeout session with Liam Hemsworth just one day after the actor broke up with Miley Cyrus.

When she was asked about the rumors about her and the actor, she kept her response simple and direct, saying that she will never talk about that and she will only focus on her work, because this is all that matters to her.

Last year she was also spotted with musician Calvin Harris but now she admits that she is still searching for the perfect man.

“I’m looking for love just like every other human being,” she stated. “I have been meeting a lot of people and finding what I like and what I don’t like—defining myself as a person.”

Eiza also opened up about losing her father and the depression caused by that unfortunate event. She admitted the fact that she admires her mother’s strength.

She lost her father while she was very young and she had a fantastic relationship with him.

After his death, she said she went to a very dark place, and she wasn’t able to deal with the loss. Fortunately, she has her mother by her side who is a very strong woman, and who helped her get through that difficult part of her life.

