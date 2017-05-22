Check Out What Chrissy Teigen Was Doing During John Legend’s 2017 Billboard Music Awards Performance

Where is Chrissy Teigen? That’s what most of the pop culture fans were asking themselves on Sunday night, as the 2017 Billboard Music Awards was aired live coast to coast on ABC.

John Legend performed and various of his friends were there, and viewers were expecting to also see the supermodel being present in the T-Mobile Arena.

But unfortunately, she wasn’t there as she decided to cheer on her loved one from the comfort of the home of a family member in Las Vegas, so we shouldn’t worry.

“My sister and niece live in Vegas. I’m hanging out with them and not trying to force my back into a dress. but watching #bbmas,” she posted on her Twitter account.

And regarding her favorite artists in the first hour of the show, she had to give it up for both Miley Cyrus and Ed Sheeran.

Even if Chrissy was not inside the arena on Sunday, she managed to watch the amazing get together between John and Florida Georgia Line.

“It’s a little mash-up that’s big for us. He is one of our heroes, and somebody we look up to,” Tyler Hubbard stated on Live From the Red Carpet with E! News’ Jason Kennedy before singing “H.O.L.Y.” “We’re going to crush it tonight.”

If you’re wondering how these two met, Brian Kelly revealed the fact that Tyler deserves all the credit and respect for making their partnership work.

He said that Tyler was the one that got to write with him no so long ago.

“They hit it off then somehow it just kind of came about. The universe wanted it to happen. Of course, we would love to sing with John and strip down. Just us three and a piano, our voices. I think the fans are going to love it, and sounds really good,” he continued.

That was about it, and the rest may be called history.

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards was hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 21st, and the list of nominees was announced on April 10th this year. Non-televised awards were announced on the Billboard website the very same day as the main ceremony. Stay tuned for more info and juicy news on the subject.