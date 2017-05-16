Check Out What Charlamagne Tha God’s Exquisite Skincare Routine Consists Of

Summer’s right around the corner, and there is no better time than this very moment to pick up some new tips and tricks for having the best skin ever. Charlamagne just spilled the tea on his skin care regimen just in time to get you all glowy.

Charlamagne didn’t always have great skin, and he got it with the help of Dr. Natasha Sandy.

She helped him level up his skin image to a whole new higher realm.

The doctor has also confirmed that Charlamagne is not using bleach as it used to be speculated until now.

The most important thig you need to remember is to always use sunscreen. You should use a sunscreen with a minimum protection of SPF 30.

A lack of protection from the sun’s rays can result in hyperpigmentation something that Charlamagne has been working to reverse for quite a while now.

Hyperpigmentation is also caused by using topical products, by bad diet or a nasty lifestyle and also by a pre-existing skin disease, according to Dr. Sandy.

In case the sunscreen is not of much help, then you should check out other potential reasons for your hyperpigmentation issues for getting to the bottom of your skin troubles.

Sandy’s go-to products which are not even expensive include the following: Cetaphil, Witch Hazel, Dr. Natasha Sandy acne pads, and Cerave moisturizer.

Weekly exfoliation is also an essential habit. In case you suffer from acne, Dr. Sandy suggests that you cut the sugars and add supplements such as turmeric and folic acid.

So here you have it and, as you can see, most advice requires healthy changes in your lifestyle and also regarding your diet. If you follow these simple tips and tricks, you can rest assured because you will be able to brag with your summer-ready skin in no time.