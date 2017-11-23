Check Out Wendy Williams’ Worst Talk Show Guest Ever – Can You Guess Who He Is?

Wendy Williams decided to spill the tea on her worst guest ever, and the reason is not a joke this time. During Monday’s show, Wendy Williams was just discussing the recent sexual harassment allegations against the former CBS This Morning co-host Charlie Rose. That was the moment when she remembered her own experience with an unnamed guest.

I'm excited to see my friends @Mariobatali, @carlaphall, @clintonkellyoh, @chefsymon on @abcthechew today!​ Tune-in! A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Nov 20, 2017 at 9:50am PST

‘My worst guest? I’m not going to name, but I can tell you this—it had to do with some groping. You all saw it, but didn’t say a word, and I felt it, and I didn’t say a word,’ Wendy recalled.

‘My staff saw it, and that guest will never be here anymore. He’s not relevant anyway.’

Wendy confessed that the guest was a little comedian who appeared on the program in either her second or third season.

While she assured her audience, she would ‘feel very comfortable in pushing a man through my glass coffee table if anything gets seedy’ today, back when she was still new on TV and did not know how to react at the moment.

Wendy stated that the guest hugged her upon entertain, but laid into her breasts inappropriately.

‘I didn’t know what to do because I’m brand new on TV,’ she recalled about the moment. So, she forced a laugh.

‘Then, after the hug, he looked up at me. He goes, ‘Oh, you’re not Oprah [Winfrey],’ Williams imitated in a specific voice.

‘I didn’t know how to take that, and the whole interview was just weird, and I just would never have him here again, and I am two seconds away from saying his name, but it’s not worth it.’

The winter weather is quickly approaching! What’s your favorite winter trend? ❄️ #FauxFur #Fashion #Velvet A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Nov 16, 2017 at 2:44pm PST

Wendy didn’t identify the guest, but she provided enough clues for her fans.

Thanks to a pic circulating on social media, the Internet is speculating that she was referring to comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who appeared on the show back in 2011, and he seems to nestle into her chest.

However, it has not been established that Williams was speaking about him.

Advertisement

According to Inside Edition, the comedian ‘didn’t recall the Wendy show from so many years ago’ when the outlet spoke to him. When he was questioned about whether he was banned from the show, he said, ‘Not that I’m aware of.’