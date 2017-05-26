Check Out The REAL Reason For Which Miley Cyrus Is So Happy These Days – Brandi And Tish Cyrus Reveal Everything

If Brandi and Tish Cyrus look at Miley Cyrus, all they see is the happiest family member. The Malibu singer continues to be happy and to celebrate her return to music, and her fans are learning more and more about what makes this talented young artist happier with every passing day.

“Something I really respect about Miley is the fact that she does truly know what is important and what matters. And that does not mean overworking herself and being on tour all year anymore,” according to Miley’s sister Brandi Cyrus.

Brandi also said, “That means her family and her life at home and her animals and making the music she really loves and I think that is something that comes with age when you start to realize that, and she is there and that is why I believe she is so happy.”

So as you can see, mystery solved! On the other hand, their mother Tish, couldn’t help but agree as she pointed to the new sounds that come out of her daughter.

She told the press that she actually believes that Miley is so real and every stage we get to see her on is truly the stage of her life. Her mother also confirmed the fact that she couldn’t be happier as she is currently in the best possible place and her music seems to reflect that.

Miley is working on her new music, and meanwhile, both her sister and her mother are gearing up for some quality mother-daughter time because of the new Bravo series Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer.

The new reality show features the duo’s passion for design as they present various clients with competing ideas within a specific budget for a room.

More family members appear throughout the series, but fans have already started wondering where Miley’s fiance Liam Hemsworth is.

“I will say I love Liam. I have known him forever. Absolutely cannot be more obsessed,” Tish stated, and then Brandi added, “I love Liam too!” So, as you can easily see for yourself, the whole family is doing just great, and Miley Cyrus really has more than enough reasons to be happy and content with her current life and clean lifestyle.