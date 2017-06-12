Check Out The Pics From Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Trip To Japan

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are globetrotting again! The two of them recently came back from a trip to the Bahamas for the rapper’s 40th birthday, and the couple is already on the road again.

Kim posted on her social media account on Sunday some pictures in which she was showing some places from Japan and the fun she’s having there with Kanye.

She also took a selfie with her man while she was rocking a sparkly tiny top and a pair of fitted army green pants.

Kanye stood behind his woman in a black T-shirt and some green pants.

Kim has also shared a video of the crowds in Japan as they were taking selfies and cheering for her all over the streets.

While they were abroad, the couple dined on “local” cuisine, meaning McDonald’s! Kim captioned a shot outside the famous fast food chain, writing ‘While in Japan’. She was picking up a hot apple pie and her mid-day snack.

Kim also visited a Kill Bill themed restaurant where she watched tiny motorized cars drive on the street.

Kim ended her lovely day and evening in an amazing sexy black robe with pink flowers on it, as she snapped a selfie of her racy looks.

A source recently gave the press some details regarding Kim and Kanye’s trip to the Bahamas where the couple had a lot of fun, and they almost didn’t want to return home.

‘They spent six days at a private home and were able to go totally off the map. No work or social media, it’s just what their family needed. Kanye brought his friend, Don Crowley, along with his family. The children had a great time. They hung around at the pool most of the day.’

So, as you can see both Kim and Kanye are very busy these days. They are extremely busy traveling all over the world and having as much fun as possible. What more could someone want? Good job, Kimye, keep on going!