Check Out The Lovely Reaction That Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Had To His Baby Announcement

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish have celebrated Mother’s Day with the announcement that they are expecting their first child as a couple. They posted on their Instagram accounts the announcement about the pregnancy, and the great news was met with nothing else besides positivity.

It was awesome to see that among the people who were happy seeing this lovely story was Kevin’s ex-wife, Torrei Hart.

During a video chat with TMZ, the Atlanta Exes alum has revealed the fact that she is very excited for them, her kids are also very excited, and she is even feeding off of their positive energy.

Kevin and Torrei have two children together named Hendrix and Heaven.

Even is now she is jubilant about her ex and his wife expanding their family there is still one thing that she is not very fond about.

“There’s only one downside though, that I was thinking about,” she said.

“I might have to babysit a little bit because Eniko has been spending a lot of time with kids so they might call me for a babysitter favor.”

She admitted that she is done with diapers and all related activities and you can’t even blame her.

She has also proved that she is a total defender of blended families everywhere. People should always remember that they are families.

The kids will eventually turn into grandkids; then the great-grandkids will follow and so on.

“It’s always best to keep it positive no matter what happens in a situation and for the sake of the children,” she concluded.

Besides being a great friend, Torrei Hart is also a great actress, producer, and television personality. She gained massive amounts of fans thanks to her vibrant personality, to her versatile talent and also to the fact that she is a strong and independent woman.