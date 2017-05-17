Check Out The Latest News On Desiigner

Desiigner is currently in the middle of his first headlining tour ever called Outlet. He has already performed in more than 25 cities, and the rapper still has some energy left to spare.

He was recently interviewed on Power 101.1’s The Breakfast Club, and he was as hyper and as animated as we know him.

The show’s hosts did everything in their power to make his slow down a little and answer their questions thoroughly.

This kind of energical attitude is exactly the one you should be expecting while chatting with Desiigner, the Brooklyn emcee.

The 20-year-old rapper started talking immediately about how once his breakout single called Panda took off and how he found himself in the middle of a war between 11 labels which were all wanting to sign with him.

He also said that one time even Kanye West got him on the line.

He also spoke about his feelings regarding the fact that he has been compared to Future and he naturally answered that he couldn’t care less.

Charlamagne Tha God also brought up the fact that Desiigner has recently posted on Twitter the message “F**k NY RADIO,” asking him why he did it.

“Because I want more play,” Desiigner said, defending his tweet. “And that’s it.”

After the hosts had asked him also about his very few stops at the radio and about his track Panda that they supported, by the way, Desiigner said that his distance from making radio appearances has to do with his very busy schedule.

“It was just on some, like, it probably was a b***h moment,” Desiigner said, again referring to his tweet bashing NY radio.

During the interview, the hosts have also discussed his arrest from last September and why his music has changed since Panda, but Desiigner maintained his quirky position throughout the whole discussion just like always.