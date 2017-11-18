Check Out The First Pics Of Serena Williams In Her Stunning Wedding Gown!

The tennis champion and her baby daddy, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian got married on November 16 and Serena looked stunning in two beautiful wedding gowns. Not even 24 hours after the ceremony, the sportswoman debuted the well-awaited pics from the Beauty and the Beast themed wedding.

As you may already be aware, the longtime couple tied the knot in New Orleans and now that we have seen some photos we can assure you that Williams was a breathtaking bride – but are we even surprised?

She slayed a strapless ballgown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen to which she later added a ‘sheer, sparkly cape.’

When walking down the aisle, she also added a classic veil and sported some dewy makeup.

@serenawilliams married @alexisohanian in a stunning Sarah Burton for @alexandermcqueen princess gown. Tap the link in our bio for more exclusive photos from the star-studded celebration. Photographed by @mistadubb and @ericamelissa_. A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Nov 17, 2017 at 5:39pm PST

During the reception, the celeb changed into a different dress – just as pretty!

But let’s just talk about the fact that less than eleven weeks after she gave birth to her and her now husband’s first daughter – baby Alexis Olympia, the woman managed to get into the perfect wedding dress shape!

All in all, Serena Williams looked not only beautiful but also radiated happiness from the inside, and we are really glad she found something so special!

Congratulations on the wedding!