Check Out Some Bro Biking With Justin Timberlake And Jimmy Fallon; Check Out The Video!

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon have proved once again that everything in this world comes better in pairs. The two famous friends have spent some quality time together for Memorial Day weekend as they hit the streets on a tandem bike.

Justin shared a funny peek at their cool ride on his Instagram account as he kept Jimmy’s appearance a welcome surprise.

Bro-biking. @jimmyfallon 🚲 #memorialdayweekend A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on May 27, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

The music superstar said that he is just biking through the Hamptons and it was charming. At first, he appeared alone in the video as he was marveling.

After only a couple of seconds, The Tonight Show host also revealed himself as Justin’s rear seat passenger and coined a new term for their friendly outing.

Jimmy shouted ‘Bro biking!’ and Justin joined in. The video clip continued with a look at both of them riding back and forth and giving the camera some cool matching grins as they were ringing the bells with glee.

The two friends previously discussed their passion for tandem bike riding on The Tonight Show back in October.

During a funny round of Best Friend Challenge, Justin and Jimmy tasted themselves to come up with some similar answers to a bunch of questions about their friendship.

Regarding the subject of naming their favorite mode of transportation while hanging out and about, the two friends celebrated with a high-five.

This came after each one of them revealed that their favorite transportation mode is a tandem bicycle.

Jimmy explained that his wife had given him a bike as a present, but the two of them never ride it.

Instead, he and the singer have been really enjoying the gift and joked that their escapades could potentially turn into a side project.

Justin joked saying that the two of them should do a show about their adventures on the tandem bike.

Justin is a very appreciated pop singer whose talent and star power haven’t been so apparent in the nineties.

Max Martin, the typically reclusive Swedish pop juggernaut offered a few remarks a while ago about working with Timberlake.

