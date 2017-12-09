Check Out Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber’s Epic New Year’s Eve Plan

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez will have an epic New Year’s Eve, according to a source. Check out what they are planning.

Selena and Justin seem more in love than ever, and it looks like their plans for this year’s end reflect this.

i stole from my sister A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 29, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

An insider close to Selena revealed their plans for these holidays saying that

‘Selena will be spending Christmas with her family in Texas, it’s tradition, and she’s really looking forward to it.’

‘There are no plans for Justin to join her for the holidays, and they’re going to have New Year’s Eve together instead.’

Well, it seems that Sel and Justin won’t be spending Christmas together, but they will definitely be together for New Year’s Eve.

The insider did not say exactly what they plan on doing, but it seems that Justin wants to whisk Sel away on a trip where they can alone.

The insider continued saying that Justin is a very romantic guy and he loves surprising Selena and whatever he will plan will definitely be epic.

Some quality time alone with each other may be precisely what these two need these days after everything that happened lately and all the drama.

It was previously reported that Selena would meet Justin and his mother in LA soon.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 8, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

This will be the first time that Sel meets Justin’s mother after they have reunited and it will probably be a great moment that everyone’s anxiously expecting.

Justin recently posted a video on his social media account in which he vows to help the victims of the horrible fires from the last few days in LA. It’s great to see him thinking about others as well.