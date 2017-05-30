Check Out Rachel Lindsay’s Cool Dog-Child, Copper, The Real Star Of The Bachelorette! Who Will He Sniff Next?

No-one knows why Rachel Lindsay went to the Bachelorette show with such a nice “guy” in her life! Don’t worry we mean her dog, Copper. For the first time in the franchise’s very long history, Rachel brought her sweet dog along with her for the beginning of ABC reality hit’s season.

Copper even got to tag along on Rachel’s first official one-on-one date during Monday’s night episode.

We can almost say that he was the real star of the date when Rachel and Peter flew to Palm Springs to attend “Bark Fest.”

In’s no surprise that the whole Internet fell in love with Copper and Rachel’s dog became the third most tweeted-about contestant of the night, according to the Social Media. The other contestants, the first two of

The other contestants, the first two of them, are DeMario who was hiding a surprise girlfriend to help him take home the win, and Peter, who had assistance from Copper, for sure. His face and his strong chemistry with Rachel didn’t hurt either, of course, it’s needless to say.

Twitter was also curious to know why Copper’s adorable leg was is a blue cast. When Peter asked about the cast, Rachel stated that it was a story for a little later and we didn’t hear of it again, as expected.

So, we had to go search for ourselves for the reason, and this is why we checked Rachel’s Twitter to find out the latest and the biggest Internet mystery.

“Inquiring minds want to know what happened to Copper…he broke his toe jumping off something,” Rachel admitted. Mystery solved! Who in the world would have thought that such a thing happened?

“He comes in and out, so he was there in the beginning,” she said. “I have to have him. he’s my dog-child!”.

We’re pretty sure that we will wave goodbye to Copper when Rachel and her men friends start to travel but until then we enjoy having the cute pet around. Rachel also confessed that more men would get to met her dog-child and some of them have already gotten the chance of meeting him, and he sniffed them out. We wonder who he likes the most.