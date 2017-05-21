Check Out Pamela Anderson’s Slick Look At 2017 Cannes Film Festival

Pamela Anderson was almost unrecognizable when she walked the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of the French drama named 120 Beats Per Minute this Saturday in France. She traded her signature bombshell style for a slick look.

Anderson sported a slicked-back hair in her Vivienne Westwood frock, and the f0rmer babe from Baywatch caused many reactions online.

After her new look had flooded the Internet, there came lots of voices saying that she drastically changed her appearance.

The 49-year-old actor is known for her famous voluminous blonde hair and her bombshell style.

Now, she chose some dramatic changes for her film festival attire, including the well-structured and ruched navy-blue dress which highlighted her trim waist and a pair or large diamond-encrusted statement earrings.

Her slicked-back hairstyle definitely caught lots of attention from the people, and she caused some chatter with her whole Cannes appearance.

Earlier this week she also attended the Global Gift Gala at the Hotel George V in Paris.

At the glittering gala, she was awarded Philanthropist Award, and during her acceptance speech, she said that “I never wanted to be an actress. That was a fluke.”

She was recently romantically linked with Julian Assange, the controversial leader of Wikileaks who has been living his life in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London’s Knightsbridge neighborhood.

The reason for this is the fact that he is wanted for questioning in Sweden over a rape allegation dating back in 2010. He managed to avoid extradition by living there since June 2012.

Getting into the whole acting business may have been a fluke for Anderson, but the fact that she was able to remain in the business as an important start for more than 25 years is not a fluke at all, and everybody knows this.

The first time she became a household was the moment when she pulled the red one-piece in the early ’90s in Baywatch.

From 1992 to 1997, the actress stole people’s hearts when she starred in the NBC show which has now been adapted for film.

In the forthcoming movie which is due out on May 25, Kelly Rohrbach will suit up in Anderson’s iconic bathing suit. Anderson and the former co-star David Hasselhoff did secure cameos in the anticipated comedy starring Zac Effron and Dwayne Johnson.