Check Out Kim Kardashian Reading Kanye West’s Mean Tweet For Jimmy Kimmel On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Jimmy Kimmel usually got celebs to read mean tweets about themselves in one of Jimmy Kimmel Live! favorite segments called Mean Tweets. Now, to celebrate the host’s 50th birthday, a few celebrities turned the tables as they read some mean tweets directed to Jimmy himself.

Surprise birthday show for this guy TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/BidZ648MHa — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) November 14, 2017

Among the celebs who participated in spec the al edition were Kim Kardashian, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Keaton, Halle Berry, Larry David, David Letterman and Chris Hemsworth.

Unlike other stars who read tweets from fans, Kim got to read a tweet from her husband, Kanye West.

The tweet dated back during the time the host was feuding with the rapper in September 2013.

Looking fabulous with a plunging top, Kim read the tweet which said, ‘JIMMY KIMMEL PUT YOURSELF IN MY SHOES … OH NO THAT MEANS YOU WOULD HAVE GOTTEN TOO MUCH GOOD P***Y IN YOUR LIFE.’

Kim later said, ‘Fair point, Kanye.’ This tweet was actually Kanye’s response after the host spoofed the Grammy winner’s interview with BBCRadio 1 by recreating it with kids.

Larry kept laughing and said that ‘This is going to sound fantastic, but I forgot Jimmy Kimmel’s name, so I Googled ‘Ugly late night talk show host, ‘ and I got him, top link.’

Halle read a fan’s tweet which stated, ‘@jimmykimmel you are jacka** d**k sucker keep your mouth shut or do your little Tv show or get the f**k out of the country.’

Another fan’s tweet was read by Kristen Bell, and it urged Jimmy to ‘get to the gym’ because of his ‘flabby body.’

Another fan tweeted, ‘@jimmykimmel if you replaced Jimmy’s nose with a d**k, you’d have a dead ringer for dumbo.’ Tracy Morgan, who read that tweet, slammed the fan as ‘a crazy sick motherf**ker.’