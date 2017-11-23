FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Lifestyle

Check Out Kendra Wilkinson’s Epic Rant Following Accusations Of Racism For Picking Cotton

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/23/2017
1
388 Views
0


Source: popculture.com

Kendra Wilkinson hit back at all the critics who accused her of being racist and called her ignorant for picking cotton. The glamor model and TV personality was traveling together with her hubby Hank Baskett’s family for Thanksgiving on Wednesday, November 22.

 

She stopped in a Texas field to take a photo of herself picking cotton. And this is where everything began.

After Kendra shared the photo on Instagram Stories, many of her followers accused her of racism because of the link between cotton-picking in the South and slavery.

In order to respond to all these accusations, Kendra took to the social media feature shortly after to say that all she did was picking cotton and that she didn’t mean any harm.

Kendra also turned to Twitter to address the accusation.

 

‘Lol. I just wanted to pick cotton from a plant because I’ve always wondered how it felt. Never in my life thought of color or race at the time,’ she began tweeting.

‘I was trespassing n ran up to grab some cotton. I am not racist. Was just having fun n wanted to feel n wondered how it felt. Hahahahah.’

‘I can’t believe I’m getting accused of being racist when I’m sitting here with my black father in law rt now baffled at the accusations,’ the former “Kendra” star continued.

 

‘F**k off to anyone who doesn’t know me n know what I’m about. Just cuz I picked some f***ing cotton. It’s a f***ing plant. Omg, I can’t.’

Wanting to continue spending time with her family, Kendra told haters, ‘Anyways, I’m going to go now n have a great Thanksgiving with my family n I hope you all do the same. Love to ALLLLLLLLLL.’ She concluded, ‘I would never joke about black history. Anyone that thinks I joked about that can suck it.’

Post Views: 388

1 Comment

Erica Wynn
11/23/2017 at 7:40 am
Reply

Omg! I believe Kendra, ok. She’s married to a black brother and had kids with him. She is not a racist. Now, if my man whose also white were picking cotton, I would not be offended. Life’s too freakin short!


