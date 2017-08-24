Check Out Kendall Jenner’s Latest La Perla Campaign; It Is A Must-See!

Kendall Jenner is living a real life fairy tale. She walks around the most epic garden scene of your dreams.

La Perla has outdone itself for the fall/winter collection of 2017. In their campaign is starring the brand’s current muse, Kendall herself.

Check out the video below for some great and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the magical shoot because you will not be sorry and the images are stunning!

The scene debuts in a floral jungle with the viewer making direct eye contact with Kendall in an incredibly natural beauty look.

Then, she gets her makeup touched up as we pan over some more amazing peonies. We see her in action posing like the gorgeous Amazon that she is.

After a quick talk with a fellow model, she leaves up is purple lingerie in a bath tub.

Other than modeling, in her private life, Kendall seems to have broken up with A$AP Rocky and how it looks like she is dating Blake Griffin.

‘A$AP is feeling a little shocked, hurt and surprised after learning that Kendall has been spending time with Blake,’ according to a source.

Introducing #LaPerlaFW17 – Through forest boudoirs, where vines creep and wild flowers rule, the enchanted scenery sets the tone for a world of boundless imagination. Explore the full collection at laperla.com @kendalljenner A post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

‘A$AP is into Kendall and has been for a long time. They never put a label on their relationship, but it still caught A$AP off-guard that Kendall would look to be spending romantic time with someone other than him. It was like Kendall broke an unspoken agreement between them by dating someone new.’

‘They’ve just been hanging out and getting to know each other better’” said another insider about the so-called new romance between Kendall and Blake.

She was spotted with him at a Kendrick Lamar concert in LA on August 9, where they were seen leaving an afterparty together. They were also seen at a dinner date at Craig’s in West Hollywood on August 13.