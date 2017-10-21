FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Fashion

Check Out Justin Bieber’s Enormous Full Body Tattoo; His Fans Are Losing It!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 10/21/2017
It looks like Justin Bieber just covered up his entire chest in a full tattoo? He is no stranger to getting tattoos, and he just revealed his massive piece in a video.

Justin gave his fans quite a shock on October 21 when he posted a shirtless video of himself on Instagram.

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin going topless is no big deal but seeing his brand new ink was a huge surprise.

Along with his trademark cross tattoo and roman numerals, Justin showed off his massive black and white design that covered his chest, stomach, and sides.

The piece adds a bald eagle above his belly while covering up the Son Of God tattoo.

What could possess Justin to cover his chest in so much ink? Fans in the comments were losing their minds over what they say.

‘Noooooo, why!?’ one distraught fan of his asked while another was shocked that he ‘covered the other [tattoos.]’

One fan wondered ‘why get a six pack then’ if he was going to just go under the need, while other fans barely could find the words and the emojis as well, to sum up, their feelings.

‘Noooooo why did u do that why noooooooo that’s not beautiful noooo?#!!!’

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

The question remains on everyone’s lips. Why did Justin get this piece done?

The singer didn’t offer any explanation about the video, and he just posted it without captions. We have a lot of unanswered questions about all this.

What is the significance of the statute on his right ribs and the skeleton right above his left pelvic region? Why did Justin keep the Eagle while covering up the Son Of God lettering? Is this a real tattoo or is it an elaborate fake? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Laura Stuart
10/21/2017 at 10:21 pm
Once a putts, always a putts. He definitely got lucky because he has absolutely no talent. He shou k d team up with the Kardashians, the world would be such a better place… smh


