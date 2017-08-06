Check Out How Are Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Working Together To Give Kids ‘Structure & Stability’

We have some exciting details on how exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are working together to offer their kids structure and stability. This really looks like co-parenting at its finest!

Both Brad and Angie will always put their kids first, no matter what.

“It's hard to be clear about who you are when you are carrying around a bunch of baggage from the past. I've learned to let go and move more quickly into the next place.” – Angelina Jolie A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Aug 6, 2017 at 2:55am PDT

Keeping their family together in the middle of their divorce can’t be something straightforward to achieve, but the two actors are making all the necessary sacrifices.

‘They’re both cutting back on acting commitments,’ according to a source close to the whole situation.

‘Brad is more concentrated on producing while Angie is more focused on directing. They will still act in the occasional project if it catches their interest, but they’re more interested in being behind the camera these days. Above all, they want to be able to spend more time with the children even if it means leaving the spotlight for a bit.’

The same insider said that the kids are growing up really fast and given all the recent traumatic events that they have been put through, Angelina and Brad want to offer them as much stability and structure as possible.

According to the source, Brad misses his old home very much, and it really breaks his heart not being able to see his kids every day.

He is making the most of his time together with them, and he is trying hard to build bridges with Angie.

While the old wounds are still healing, Brad is reliving one of his most favorite hobbies ever – art.

The insider states that ‘He’s gotten into sculpture because he finds it incredibly therapeutic, and he’s getting pretty good at it.’ Meanwhile, Angie has been laying pretty low in LA, shopping with her daughter Vivienne and checking out some local organic stores to keep her mind off of things while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.