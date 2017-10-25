FREE NEWSLETTER
Check Out Halle Berry Take On James Corden In A Rap Battle

Bridget Hill Posted On 10/25/2017
Halle BerrySource: CloserWeekly.com

James Corden’s new talk show segment involves inviting his guests to face off in a rap battle and one of the first celebrities to take him on is the Oscar winner, Halle Berry. During the premiere of “Drop The Mic” earlier in the week, Berry dropped some intense rap game, almost as if she had a vendetta against the talk show host.

James started off the program with a not-so-nice introduction of Halle, taking shots at her film, Catwoman, which was universally panned by critics and underperformed at the box office as well.

James told her, “Halle, that was a Batman movie. How’d you mess that up?” Nevertheless, Corden was ruthless in his critique of Berry; the host jabbed her career misfires as well as her failed marriages and tumultuous relationships.

The host said to Halle that three divorces are probably the sign that it’s time to pack it in and become familiar with the prenuptial agreement.

James said, “You’ve done so many X-Men movies, maybe a dozen. I heard X-Men, and I thought it was about your husbands.” Despite his ruthless critique of the actress, Halle had retorts of her own.

She said James might have a Tony Award, but she has an Oscar so he can suck her “monster b*lls.” Additionally, she poked fun at him for allegedly kissing Sean Spicer.

As for who Halle is dating lately, on the 19th of September, several publications revealed that she is dating the music producer, Alexander Grant, also known as Alex Da Kid who is sixteen years younger than her.

Since Alex started his career, he has made quite the name for himself while producing tracks for artists like Dr. Dre, Nicki Minaj, Eminem, and Imagine Dragons.

Post Views: 192

1 Comment

SPARKLE
10/25/2017 at 8:15 pm
Reply

The Best lol


