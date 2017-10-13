FREE NEWSLETTER
Check Out ‘Friends’ Stars Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox’s Stylish Reunion!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 10/13/2017
courteney_cox_jennifer_aniston_Source: etonline.com

We all love Hollywood reunions, and this one between Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox is just the dream for many fans of the hit show. The BFFs were in attendance alongside their mutual friend Sara Foster, at the Tabitha Simmons by Jennifer Aniston dinner.

The event took place at the Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, and the women were dressed accordingly for the occasion – very elegant and stylish!

Cox and Aniston rocked black outfits.

While Jen wore a low plunging ensemble accessorized with a long necklace, Courteney slayed a long-sleeved simple A-line dress that made her look effortlessly chic.

Jennifer Aniston courteney coxSource: etonline.com

Meanwhile, there was yet another Hollywood reunion going on.

Desperate Housewives co-stars Eva Longoria, and Felicity Huffman walked the red carpet at the Eva Longoria Foundation annual dinner, event which took at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Both celebs wore black outfits just like Aniston and Cox!

During an interview she gave at the event, Huffman could not help but gush over Longoria, saying: ‘I do not think I’m alone in adoring Eva. I think to know Eva is to adore her. She has an inner light that shines out. All she cares about is helping people and lifting up the world, and she is a great friend. And she has stayed real throughout this whole thing. She is a force of nature and she’s still the girl next door.’

Which reunion would you like to see more of?

1 Comment

Mayette
10/13/2017 at 8:48 pm
Reply

Nice to see Jen & Court together again. I luv Jen!


