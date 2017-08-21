Check Out Blac Chyna Chatting With Fans On Instagram Live

Blac Chyna is a busy woman, but she took a bit of her time to stay and chat with her virtual friends on Instagram. She really seems happy, and it’s no wonder, considering how well things have been going for her lately.

While she was chatting with her followers on Instagram Live, she got lots of compliments on the way she looks, and we couldn’t agree more considering that she is gorgeous.

Mechie is one lucky dude! By the way, she and Mechie did not break up last week, so finally, those rumors can be forgotten already.

The two of them have just been spotted showing hard PDA in a club this weekend.

Someone even got to film the whole thing, and now it’s making huge waves online. The steamy video shows the pair more in love than ever as they were making out in the club.

They weren’t even able to keep their hands off each other, and the moves that they were making seemed to come straight from an X-rated video.

😱 Whoa…..There go those REAL kisses #BlacChyna never gave Rob 😐😩 Her and Mechie be making out like 2 high schoolers, they're gonna end up having a teenage pregnancy at this rate😩 #TeaTENDERS A post shared by TeaTENDERS LLC (@teatenders__) on Aug 20, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

They’re still together even if last week it was rumored that Chyna got all mad on Mechie due to his constant flirting with other women.

If that was indeed the case, the two of them really seem to have worked things out, and we’re glad they managed to do so.

And let’s not forget that Mechie just got himself a brand new tattoo with Chyna’s initials! How lovely from his part!