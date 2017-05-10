Check Out Birdman’s Latest Comments On Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne has put a bit of disrespect to Birdman’s name with almost every opportunity he got. This has happened both during interviews and concert appearances. Their highly publicized grudge has been maintained for more than a year, and it involved the release of a massive lawsuit at the center of Weezy’s Carter V.

Over the last weekend, the two former affiliates of Cash Money gave their fans an actual reason for confusion, as LilWayne posted some photos with Birdman’s kids, Bryan Jr. and Bria.

During a recent interview with Billboard, Birdman was immediately inquired about his current state of his relationship with Lil Wayne.

He was asked directly “How are things with Lil Wayne now?” and he replied by keeping things just business-related.

“Carter V coming out this year, man,” he said as a response to the question that has been on everyone’s mind. “Wayne my son, and it is just that simple. Carter V definitely coming out, though.”

The discussion then shifted, and it focused more on Birdman’s upcoming three-part documentary, Before Anythang, as on Cash Money’s legacy in the music industry.

He also talked about his brother and partner, Slim, and on how Birdman and Slim have organically transitioned to develop Lil Wayne as the group’s breakout solo star after the breakup of The Hot Boys back in 2003.

“Once they left, we just took it upon ourselves, and I really knew it was gonna be all about Wayne,” Birdman said.

“It wasn’t gonna be about me no more at that point. I wanted to put it all on him, let him take over and do his thing. ‘Cause he was young, and I knew he really, really had it out of all them anyway. We built him for what he’s doing and what he did. And he just took the s**t and ran with it.”

Birdman then reflected on how Lil Wayne’s Young Money imprint founded in 2005 helped Cash Money’s revitalization.

“Cash Money had a run; it was a legacy and a brand,” Birdman explained. “I wanted Wayne to do his thing and get Young Money younger talent. Let him guide, and I’ll follow his lead. And Nicki [Minaj] came into play, Drake came into play, and it was just a perfect situation, ” he concluded.