Check Out Bella Thorne And Gregg Sulkin All Over Each Other During Flirty Memorial Day Burger Bar Date

Is history repeating itself? A source from the popular LA burger joint says that Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin were spotted flirting at the restaurant and this adds up to the rumors that they’re getting back together!

Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin have been apart for quite a while now, and it seems that this absence may have only made the heart grow fonder for these two.

It’s been a few days now since Bella got back from 2017 Cannes Film Festival where she left Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, due to his nasty habit of kissing every woman he met after bringing her there as his date.

It seems like the first person that she wanted to reconnect with after she got back was her ex-lover.

She has surely made up for the lost time with how much they have seen each other.

The actress participated in a pool party on May 28 to celebrate Gregg’s birthday, and the next day she posted a raunchy photo on Instagram of her laying on his back next to a pool while wearing a sexy black bra.

Since that particular pic, rumors have started spreading all around and saying that the two of them have gotten back together.

The meal they shared at the famous Los Angeles burger bar, The Counter, on Memorial Day is really only adding more and more speculations about the whole getting back together subject.

“Bella and Gregg were laughing and texting as she was eating a burger and was also eating his food,” an insider from the restaurant revealed.

“He chose to have a pint of beer while she just had a shake. They were having a fun time, and she was all over him, but never once kissed him. It was more like fun, flirty, roughhousing.” according to the source from the restaurant.

The insider said that it looked that the couple was having a blast and they seemed to be very relaxed around each other.

The place wasn’t very busy at that moment, and they were not bothered by other customers. They were just taking photos of the food and also of each other, and they were having a great time.

Advertisement

This is what the same source said about their encounter at the burger place. All evidence points in the same direction: they may be getting back together, and maybe it’s for the best!