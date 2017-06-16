Check Out An Unaired Episode Of NBC’s ‘Powerless’ Featuring Adam West

When NBC decided earlier this year to launch a half-hour sitcom set in the world of DC superheroes, many were skeptical. It turns out they had good reason, as Powerless was met with critical scorn and canceled several months later. Now, though, fans can get one more look at what might have been with a previously unaired episode starring the late Adam West.

Best known for his role in the iconic 1960s series Batman (another show set in the world of DC superheroes), West passed away last week at the age of 88.

In order to pay tribute to West, DC and NBC have posted the entire unaired Powerless episode, “Win, Luthor, Die,” on the DC Comics YouTube channel.

At the time of its cancellation, there were three episodes of Powerless that were yet to air; the episode featuring West would’ve been the second of the three.

Powerless starred Vanessa Hudgens as Emily Locke, an executive at Wayne Security, a firm that specializes in products to protect innocent bystanders from the dangerous battles between superheroes and villains.

The show had a troubled development, with creator Ben Queen leaving the series in mid-production and the entire series premise being reworked, complete with an all-new pilot.

West was also known to younger fans for his recurring role as Mayor Adam West on the animated series Family Guy, which will air its own tribute to the late actor this coming Sunday.

Although his role as Chairman West on the unreleased episode of Powerless is relatively small, the powers that be nonetheless deemed it important enough to honor his memory. DC claims the episode (complete with a special introduction by DC All Access co-host Whitney Moore) will only be available on YouTube for a short time, so make sure you watch it before it’s gone.