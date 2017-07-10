Check Out Amber Rose Passionately Kissing Beau 21 Savage In New Racy Instagram Video

The former Philadelphia stripper just shared a racy video of her and her boyfriend kissing passionately while 21 Savage;s single Special can be heard playing in the background. Amber Rose really has nothing to hide about her new romance with the rapper 21 Savage.

The model has recently shown off their love and their sexy relationship to her 15.6 million Instagram follower through a cute video.

When he loves spoiling you but you got ur own money so you spoil him instead 😍 ain't nothin like that #thuglove A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

The two lovebirds were seen dancing in front of a mirror to 21 Savage’s single called Special.

The rapper could be seen standing behind Amber and started kissing all over her ear, cheek, and neck.

She later turned her head back so that she would have access to kiss her boyfriend.

‘When he loves spoiling you but you got ur own money so you spoil him instead. ain’t nothin like that #thuglove,’ the blonde wrote in the caption.

Amber also treated her Instagram followers with a photo of her cuddling up to the rapper from Atlanta.

The two of them were wearing couple sweatshirts, and they were seen cozying up to each other in bed.

Amber was very focused on her phone, and her boyfriend was laying beside her holding some money in one of his hands. She wrote the following:

‘It’s pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this. I’ve cried endlessly and been hurt a lot in my life, I’ve been abused, talked to like I wasn’t s**t, been gaslighted and S**t shamed by men that I once loved and cared about.’

Amber continued saying that she is very thankful that God brought the two of them together.

She thinks that he is a fantastic person ‘who genuinely has my back and is ready to ‘pull up’ to defend my honor by any means.’ She admitted that maybe he is just as ‘broken’ as her, and this is the main reason for which they are perfect together.