Check Out All About Rihanna’s Pregnancy Rumors – Sources Confirmed She Is Not Pregnant

The whole Internet exploded after some photos surfaced of Rihanna looking different than usual on May 28th. Most fans speculated that she is definitely pregnant due to her loose-fitting clothes, the truth is not this one.

Rihanna aged 29 was photographed on May 28 looking different from her usual svelte self.

Those photos showed RiRi in a button down shirt paired with ripped jeans. Her fans commented saying that she really looks pregnant, but the truth is another one.

She is not pregnant and we know this because of a source close to Rihanna said that “Rihanna is not pregnant, sorry to disappoint everyone, but, nope. She has something going on, but it’s private.”

The star still looks absolutely dashing with her sexy new style and looks.

The source continued saying that, “The speculation is tough for Rihanna. But, she knows she’ll be back to her regular self soon enough.”

Another source from Cannes, France, said that Rihanna was spotted enjoying some fancy champagne at a party and this only means more proof that she is not at all pregnant.

Despite all the nay-sayers, Rihanna looks amazing in each and every photograph, pregnant or not.

Her followers had entirely different opinions and some of them said that she is looking pregnant, and others are asking themselves who is she pregnant with.

Another category of fans is the one that is disagreeing and writing that she is simply giving into the munchies. Some of them also believe that maybe she stopped caring so much about her superficial celebrity appearance.

Either way, the star looks fierce in all the photos rocking every outfit that she has been wearing.

Rihanna was spotted rocking the red carpet in a glamorous ensemble at the Cannes Film Festival, and no-one speculated anything back then.

#Rihanna's been eating good 👏🏾👀 📸: Robert [email protected] A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 28, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Advertisement

She stepped out for the Okja premiere on May 19th, and she sported a ball gown created by Dior. Before that event, she touched down in France that very same day on May 18 when she wore a black custom-made Ralph & Russo Couture number which she also rocked. The singer always looks amazing, and her evolving style is fresh at all times.