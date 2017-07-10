FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
bella hadid kourtney kardashian bella thorne katy perry jennifer lopez celine dion Jeremy Meeks kendall jenner kris jenner blac chyna ashley graham heidi klum kanye west kim kardashian caitlyn jenner nicole scherzinger scott disick miley cyrus angelina jolie kylie jenner dolce & gabanna
Home » Fashion

Check Out All About Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid’s European Vacation

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/10/2017
0
0


Check Out All About Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid's European VacationSource: bet.com

From Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week all the way to Pride parading in London to beach bashes in Mykonos, celebrity BFFs Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are having the time of their lives. They were on their European workcation (that’s a work/vacation—in case you missed it).

Both girls have been walking around London Town earlier this weekend, but yesterday, the lovely pair landed on the Greek island of Mykonos and immediately hit up a birthday party on Nammos beach.

While partying Kendall was photographed on the beach in a sexy sheer dress while she was holding a bottle of Veuve Clicquot.

Bella, on the other hand, posted an evening photo of a bustling crowd on a fantastic beach and she tagged it with the location of the island.

Along with the fantastic image, she wrote the caption: ‘ Tonight. Happy Birthday Jon. So much Love.’

Yesterday, The Weeknd’s ex-flame posted a few snaps on her Instagram of herself and Kenny getting into the spirit of things at a Pride parade in London.

 

#LOVEWINS #LONDON ❤️🦋❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼💋💋💋🌷🌹🌸🌺🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈#KAGE

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

In the photo, the friends look fierce in matching rainbow cowboy hats. Bella captioned the image, ‘#LOVEWINS #LONDON.’

Bella also shared a photo of what appears to be her hotel room with the caption, ‘London Town.’

In the image, the gorgeous model wore a pair of high-waisted jeans and a crop top.

 

always try to get a nap in when I can 🇫🇷😴🤦🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

The model looked like quite the girl next door in the great and dressed-down pic.

Bella even posted a cool photo of her long-legged girlfriend leaning back on a white sports car in an all-white ensemble with the caption, ‘She cold like she sick with the fluuuuu (Long leg Lizzy/ BIG KEN/ Dizziest girl in town).’

Advertisement

Kendall, who hasn’t been posting quite as much from their travels, did manage to post a pic of the girls from London that almost looks like the cuddly besties are having the best slumber party ever. Both of them seemed to have a great time during their trip to Europe.

Post Views: 0

Read more about bella hadid kendall jenner

Advertisement

You may also like
Kendall Jenner Makes Shocking Decision To Move Away From Family And KUWK: ‘She Wants Out!’
07/05/2017
The Estate Of The Notorious B.I.G. Refuses To Accept Kylie And Kendall’s Apology For Misusing Biggie’s Image!
06/30/2017
Kylie And Kendall Jenner Issue Apology Over Their T-Shirts That Mocked 2-Pac And Biggie Smalls
06/29/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *