Check Out All About Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid’s European Vacation

From Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week all the way to Pride parading in London to beach bashes in Mykonos, celebrity BFFs Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are having the time of their lives. They were on their European workcation (that’s a work/vacation—in case you missed it).

Both girls have been walking around London Town earlier this weekend, but yesterday, the lovely pair landed on the Greek island of Mykonos and immediately hit up a birthday party on Nammos beach.

While partying Kendall was photographed on the beach in a sexy sheer dress while she was holding a bottle of Veuve Clicquot.

Bella, on the other hand, posted an evening photo of a bustling crowd on a fantastic beach and she tagged it with the location of the island.

Along with the fantastic image, she wrote the caption: ‘ Tonight. Happy Birthday Jon. So much Love.’

Yesterday, The Weeknd’s ex-flame posted a few snaps on her Instagram of herself and Kenny getting into the spirit of things at a Pride parade in London.

#LOVEWINS #LONDON ❤️🦋❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼💋💋💋🌷🌹🌸🌺🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈#KAGE A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 8, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

In the photo, the friends look fierce in matching rainbow cowboy hats. Bella captioned the image, ‘#LOVEWINS #LONDON.’

Bella also shared a photo of what appears to be her hotel room with the caption, ‘London Town.’

In the image, the gorgeous model wore a pair of high-waisted jeans and a crop top.

always try to get a nap in when I can 🇫🇷😴🤦🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 7, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

The model looked like quite the girl next door in the great and dressed-down pic.

Bella even posted a cool photo of her long-legged girlfriend leaning back on a white sports car in an all-white ensemble with the caption, ‘She cold like she sick with the fluuuuu (Long leg Lizzy/ BIG KEN/ Dizziest girl in town).’

Kendall, who hasn’t been posting quite as much from their travels, did manage to post a pic of the girls from London that almost looks like the cuddly besties are having the best slumber party ever. Both of them seemed to have a great time during their trip to Europe.