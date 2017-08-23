Cheating Allegations Be Damned! T.I. And Tiny Will Save Their Marriage, According To New Video From Xscape Singer

Is the divorce on or not? T.I. and Tiny are staying together!

This time, it is not coming from a source, nor an insider, Tiny herself took to Instagram to announce that she and her estranged spouse are working on their marriage in their own unique way.

It appears that the marriage counseling worked and T.I. has finally decided to leave side chicks like Bernice Burgos alone.

It seems that the rapper has also dropped the idea of having an open marriage because Tiny was against.

So, if she is saving her romance, it implies that she had her way or they reached some kind of an agreement that works for them.

It seems that the video was filmed after her Caribbean vacation because she was sporting the same braids that she had when she posted photos of her beach body from The Bahamas.

In the Instagram video, the mother of four decided to address the wild rumors that have been swirling around claiming that the divorce was advancing.

In the three-minute clip, Tiny made it crystal clear, that she is not splitting from her man, not now, not ever.

Tiny was wandering in the backyard of her home with baby Heiress in the background when she turned the camera on and shared her truth with the world.

She confessed: “We gonna do what we need to do, we are going to do what we need to do cause. You know we are going through some stuff, but that [email protected] ain’t worth us do act like we got stuff.”

The “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” star said some couple put their emotions out there, but she is not doing that.

She shared: “All the time, people do that so more power to them but that ain’t us.”

The petite diva went on to confirm that she and the actor are having some issues, but they will figure it out.

She stated: “But we ain’t split, that is not what we do, so y’all please. …f&ck that bull shit we going through whatever we are going through.”

However, do not expect to know all that is happening between the entertainers because they plan to keep some things private.

She added: “Some sh%t gotta be left to our business because we are entitled to some privacy.”

After talking about her relationship, she moved over to the upcoming plans with Xscape.

Tiny thanked her fans and said she was eager to hit the road again.