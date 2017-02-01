Cheating Again! Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Mystery Blonde in Miami

Kourtney Kardashian’s on again, off again lover Scott Disick and father of her three children cannot be stopped! Although the couple have been trying their best to make it work for months, in the end, Scott just cannot stay away from tempting young women.

Advertisement

Most recently, the man was caught by the paparazzi kissing a mysterious blonde and therefore humiliating and betraying Kourtney once again. It wouldn’t be surprising if this time the Kardashian will not forgive him.

As we have reported recently, Disick jetted to Costa Rica where Kourtney along with her other family members already were, despite the fact that she dis-invited him. The happy family vacation was short lived however. After the trip was over Scott didn’t return to Los Angeles, and instead he went to Miami where he met with a much younger woman.

“He totally ditched Kourtney,” stated a source.

Disick spent some quality time with his baby mama and kids in Costa Rica but much to Kourtney’s humiliation, hours later he was kissing a random woman in Miami’s Setai Hotel.

“He will do family stuff with her but he seems to want a younger hotter chick,” explained the insider.

Disick’s cheating is legendary! For instance, in 2015 he was spotted locking lips with multiple women in Monte Carlo, causing another temporary split from Kourtney.

Kardashian posted a sexy bikini shot to her Instagram, showing Disick what he was missing.

According to sources, Scott believes he should be allowed to hook up with other women as well “But that doesn’t mean she is allowed to date other guys. He gets jealous of her with anyone else.”

However, Kourtney was spotted in the company of multiple young men in the past months, including Justin Bieber.

The source added that Scott hasn’t been treating the Kardashian well.

Advertisement

“He’s a jerk to her,” but he appeared in Costa Rica for a reason: “He knows who pays him. The show.” Indeed, he was also spotted filming for season 13 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians during his stay in Costa Rica.